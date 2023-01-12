SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 150.00-176.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-173.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-156.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-148.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-81.00; Boners 80-85% lean 69.00-94.00; Lean 85-90% lean 64.00-78.00; Lean Low Dressing 50.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1255-2065 lbs 91.00-103.00; High Dressing 1600-1845 lbs 109.00-116.00; Low Dressing 1190-2215 lbs 75.00-85.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 835-1320 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1045 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 805 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 600.00 per pair. Small 3 815 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 675.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 56.28. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 39.02; 450-500 lbs 40.93; 500-550 lbs 44.38.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 15 cents higher; elevator bids 6.86-7.71, processor bids 7.21-7.61. Soybeans bids were 25 cents higher; elevator bids 14.68-15.03, processor bids 15.53 and export 15.78. New crop wheat bids were 2 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 6.81-7.11.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.22 lower at 83.54.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 24.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 24.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 24.00-25.00, Pinklady 25.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Blackberries 12 6-oz cntrs MX Holdovers 15.00; Blueberries 12 6-oz cntrs CL holdovers 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes per melon GU 1.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 30.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Sel 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 40.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pears 12 2-lb filmbags Bartlett WA 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large DR 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 17.00, Medium 13.00, Straightneck Sml 17.00, Medium 13.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL/CA 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Green/Red types FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 23.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 5x6 sz 32.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks CA 32 size 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48ss 35.00, 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 22.00-25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium size 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 150s 28.00.