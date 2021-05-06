SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 132.50-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-132.50, 500-600 lbs 120.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 42.00-53.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1120-2095 lbs 87.00-95.00; High Dressing 1540-1640 lbs 108.00-110.00; Low Dressing 1180-2280 lbs 76.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 825-1235 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 735.00-1325.00 per pair. Medium 2 770-900 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 975.00-1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 650-925 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00-1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 725.00 per pair. Small 3 635-705 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 425.00-525.00 per pair. Small 3 640 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 685.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.84 higher at 89.10. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 66.83; 450-500 lbs 68.47; 500-550 lbs 70.63.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 6 to 10 cents higher: elevator bids 8.18, processor bids 8.28-8.43. Soybeans bids were 27 cents higher; elevator bids 13.69-13.79, processor bid 16.49 and export at 16.39. New crop Wheat bids were 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 7.13.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.25 higher at 89.33.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Dry 60 lb sks Sweet type Mixed sizes 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 32.00-34.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr Small-Medium 12.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Large 14.00, 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large 14.00-18.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 12.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 28.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s 275.00-290.00, per melon Athena Small-Medium 1.75-2.00; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small MX 23.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant buctns Medium FL 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, Medium 30.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 Zucchini Small GA 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-18.00, Yellow Extra Large 17.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom 25.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 12.00; Watermelons per melons Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-40 lbs 6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00-3.50, 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 4.50-5.00, 24-26 lbs 5.50-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 175.00, 30s 170.00, 35s 175.00, 36s 170.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 220.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 180.00-200.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.