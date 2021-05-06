SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 132.50-137.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-132.50, 500-600 lbs 120.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 42.00-53.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1120-2095 lbs 87.00-95.00; High Dressing 1540-1640 lbs 108.00-110.00; Low Dressing 1180-2280 lbs 76.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 825-1235 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 735.00-1325.00 per pair. Medium 2 770-900 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 975.00-1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 650-925 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00-1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 725.00 per pair. Small 3 635-705 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 425.00-525.00 per pair. Small 3 640 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 685.00 per pair.