SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, June 18, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 5 cents lower to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.01 and *4.12 at Anderson; 3.31 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.71 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.31 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.31 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.31 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.06 at Orangeburg; 4.16 at Monetta; *3.90 at Sumter; 3.81 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.73 and *8.66 at Anderson; 8.03 and *8.16 at Kingstree; 8.78 and *8.51 at Hamer; 8.03 and *8.16 at Lynchburg; 8.03 and *8.16 at Conway; 8.03 and *8.16 at Estill; Processors---9.13 and *8.66 at Kershaw; Export---9.23 and *8.91 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.53 at Anderson; 4.63 at Kingstree; 3.76 at Hamer; 4.63 at Lynchburg; 4.63 at Conway; 4.63 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.