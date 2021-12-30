SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 9 cents lower: elevator bids 5.96-6.46, processor bids 6.31-6.81. Soybeans bids were 28 to 30 cents lower; elevator bids 12.53-13.27, processor bids 13.67 and export at 13.78. Wheat bids were mostly 8 cents lower and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.29-8.50.

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium-Large 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green Medium 12.00-15.00, per head Small/Medium 2.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 125.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, Mustard 20.00-25.00, Turnips w/ roots 20.00-25.00, Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, per bunch Collards 4.00, per bunch Turnips 5.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnips Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns loose Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh #1 20.00-24.00, #2/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Small 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 23.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 29.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX 27.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Medium 12.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL 10.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 NC 20.00-22.00, US #2 NC 12.00-16.00, US #2 MS 20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-15.00, 5X6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6sz 12.00-14.00, Green 5x6sz 21.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 12.00-14.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type FL/MX 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.