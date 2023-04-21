Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were 2.00 higher.

Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-237.50; 500-600 lbs 200.00-225.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00-226.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-217.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 182.00-205.00.

Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 91.00-109.00; Boners 80-85% lean 90.00-111.00; High Dressing 105.00-119.00; Lean 85-90% lean 85.00-100.00; Lean low dressing 69.00-87.50. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1040-1835 lbs 98.00-122.00; High Dressing 1090-2315 lbs 119.00-130.00; Low Dressing 1040-2635 lbs 88.00-101.00.

Goats: [274] Week Ago: 126 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-160.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 25.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 30.00-105.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 130.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-185.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 105.00-125.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 185.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-210.00, 150-250 lbs 225.00-300.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 80.00-137.50, 100-150 lbs 120.00-190.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 120.00, 100-150 lbs 137.50-250.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were steady to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.78-7.88, processor bids 6.95-7.53. Soybean bids were 14 to 19 cents lower; elevator bids 13.49-14.68, processor bid 15.49 and export 14.89. New crop wheat bids were 7 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.98-6.73.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.06 higher at 79.90.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh Small 30.00-32.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 370.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 14.00-15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 8s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/9s 12.00-13.00, Ataulfo 10s 14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Vidalia District 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 29.00-32.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Green FL Choice 17.00-18.00, Red Xlge FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 16.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, Medium 14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes 3x4/4x4s 10.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 18.00-20.00, Roma Extra Large FL 17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 190.00-200.00, FL 21s 200.00, Fair Quality 36s 180.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36S/33s 230.00-240.00, 45s/60s 265.00, HD 45s/60s 200.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb Nadorcott MR 44s/60s 23.00-25.00.