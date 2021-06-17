SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-142.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs 131.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-132.50, 500-600 lbs 125.00.
Slaughter cows were 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 71.00-76.00; Boners 80-85% lean 68.00-81.00; Lean 85-90% lean 63.00-74.00; Lean Low Dressing 51.00-65.00. Slaughter bulls were too few to trend. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1425-1940 lbs 91.00-101.00; High Dressing 1700 lbs 102.00; Low Dressing 1060-1250 lbs 78.00-87.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 930 Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 1025.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1010 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1200.00 per pair. Small 1-2 655-765 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 785.00-875.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 3.14 higher at 91.92. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.28; 450-500 lbs 49.91; 500-550 lbs 51.78.
Grain
Thursday. New crop corn bids were 40 cents lower: elevator bids 5.73-6.12, processor bids 6.08-6.12. New Crop soybeans bids were 90 cents lower; elevator bids 12.12-12.22, processor bid 13.02 and export at 12.77. Wheat bids were 23 to 41 cents lower; elevator bids 5.74-5.99.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.60 lower at 83.48.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma 14.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large-Extra Large 1.75-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 20.00, Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00-20.00, 4 dz White/Yellow/Bi-Color 13.00-14.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 22.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00-32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-16.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 36.00-40.00, Red 35.00-38.00, Black 35.00-36.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 8.00-10.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Delicata 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large 24.00-25.00, 5x6sz 20.00-22.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 15 lb Heirloom Varieties 24.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 25-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apricots 24 lb ctns CA 15.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled 28.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 230.00-245.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 260.00-285.00, per melon Athena Medium 1.50; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 12.00-13.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 28.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red type CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.50-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 150.00, 30s 150.00, 35s 150.00, 36s 150.00, 28 size 50 count 180.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-190.00.