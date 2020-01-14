SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, January 14, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 2 cents lower.

US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 5 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 at Anderson; 4.29 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 4.29 at Lynchburg; 4.29 at Conway; 4.29 at Estill; Processors--- 4.64 at Orangeburg; 4.99 at Monetta; 5.04 at Sumter; 4.59 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.88 at Anderson; 8.93 at Kingstree; 9.32 at Hamer; 8.93 at Lynchburg; 8.93 at Conway; 8.93 at Estill; Processors-- -9.62 at Kershaw; Export---9.67 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.68 and *5.51 at Anderson; *6.06 at Kingstree; *5.57 at Hamer; *6.06 at Lynchburg; *6.06 at Conway; *6.06 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.79 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock