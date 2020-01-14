SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, January 14, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 2 cents lower.
US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 5 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 at Anderson; 4.29 at Kingstree; 4.29 at Hamer; 4.29 at Lynchburg; 4.29 at Conway; 4.29 at Estill; Processors--- 4.64 at Orangeburg; 4.99 at Monetta; 5.04 at Sumter; 4.59 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.88 at Anderson; 8.93 at Kingstree; 9.32 at Hamer; 8.93 at Lynchburg; 8.93 at Conway; 8.93 at Estill; Processors-- -9.62 at Kershaw; Export---9.67 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.68 and *5.51 at Anderson; *6.06 at Kingstree; *5.57 at Hamer; *6.06 at Lynchburg; *6.06 at Conway; *6.06 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.79 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 152.50-171.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 144.00-167.50, 500-600 lbs 125.00-152.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-136.00, 500-600 lbs 112.00-129.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 47.00-69.00; Boners 85-85% lean 44.00-70.00; Lean 85-90% lean 44.00-55.00; Lean low dressing 31.00-42.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 960-2165 lbs 72.00-86.00 and Low Dressing 1000-1895 lbs 61.00-70.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 830-1035 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-940.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 935 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1050.00 per pair. Small 1-2 695 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 870.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.14 lower at 39.66. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 23.97; 450-500 lbs 26.05; 500-550 lbs 28.24.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.15 lower at 70.13.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, 50 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 18.00-20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 28.00-30.00, Yellow/White 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 24.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00-26.00, Suntan Jumbo 28.00, Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero FL Green 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 22.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 22.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 18.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number Two MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, U.S. Number One NC 20.00-22.00, U.S. Number Two NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless type FL 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 250.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 18.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/ 15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Juicy Crunch variety 20.00, 24 inch bins Juicy Crunch variety 380.00.