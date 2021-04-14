SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-173.00, 500-600 lbs 149.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 145.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-149.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 63.00-72.00; Boners 85-85% lean 63.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 45.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1065-1895 lbs 83.00-97.00; High Dressing 1125-2040 lbs 98.00-108.00; Low Dressing 930-1665 lbs 68.00-79.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 795-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 730-870 lbs Young Age Cows with over 300 lbs 910.00-1100.00 per pair. Small 1-2 675-845 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 660.00-1150.00 per pair. Small 3 665-720 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 615.00-735.00 per pair.