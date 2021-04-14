SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-173.00, 500-600 lbs 149.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 145.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-149.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 63.00-72.00; Boners 85-85% lean 63.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 45.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1065-1895 lbs 83.00-97.00; High Dressing 1125-2040 lbs 98.00-108.00; Low Dressing 930-1665 lbs 68.00-79.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 795-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 730-870 lbs Young Age Cows with over 300 lbs 910.00-1100.00 per pair. Small 1-2 675-845 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 660.00-1150.00 per pair. Small 3 665-720 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 615.00-735.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 0.67 higher at 76.81. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 79.98; 450-500 lbs 83.30; 500-550 lbs 86.49.
Grain
SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 11 cents higher; elevator bids 6.00, processor bids 6.60-6.75. Soybeans were 7 cents higher; elevator bids 13.69, processor bid 14.34, and export 14.24. New Crop wheat bids were mostly 2 cents higher and one location was 10 cents higher; elevator bids 5.93-5.98.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.68 higher at 80.57.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb ctns Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards/Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with Tops 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Large 24.00, gallon cntrs Large 11.00-16.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s FL 285.00-310.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Select 15.00-18.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 18s/24s 18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00-130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 12.00-13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 18.00-19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX Holdovers 10.00-12.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Blue Giant CL 48s 25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00- 18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 10.00-12.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-12.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 15.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 10.00-12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL/MX 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 7.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-12 lbs 5.00, 12-14 lbs 6.00, 15-18 lbs 7.00, 20-22 lbs 7.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 210.00, 35s 210.00-220.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 350.00, Fair Quality 45s 290.00, Fair Quality 60s 290.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10-3lb sks MR 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia MX 56s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.
For detailed reports go to www.ams.usda.gov/marketnews.htm or www.agriculture.sc.gov or phone USDA-SCDA Market News at 803-737-4491 or 4497.