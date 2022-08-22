SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,468 lbs at 146.88, heifers 1,301 lbs at 144.53. Dressed delivered steers 944 lbs at 234.23, heifers 837 lbs at 233.92. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 264.58, up 0.44 and Select 238.43, up 0.29.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs mostly steady to 2.00 per head lower. Demand good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 41.37; 40 lbs cash basis 67.87.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 80.71, 450-499 lbs 83.42, and 500-549 lbs 86.91.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 6 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 6.43-6.93, processor bids 6.93-7.14. Soybeans were 31 to 38 cents higher; elevator bids 14.77-15.07, processor bids 15.85, and export n/a. Wheat bids were 6 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 5.95-6.64.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.86 lower at 127.89.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled 30.00-32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 38.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 25.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 17.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-70.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00, Bartlett 20.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Medium 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes 5x6 sz 15.00; Watermelons per melon Personal Seedless 1.00-2.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Pink Lady 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium and Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s MX 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 23.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00-28.00, Green type 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type GA 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 16.00-20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 60s/45s/36s 170.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/30s/35s 160.00-165.00.