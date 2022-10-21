SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 143.00-160.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-172.50; 500-600 lbs 140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-143.00, 500-600 lbs 124.00-134.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 57.00-75.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-54.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1190-1720 lbs 99.00-110.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1330-2180 lbs 86.00-95.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1055-1410 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1285.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 880-1260 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 900.00-1375.00 per pair. Small 1-2 720-975 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 810.00-1150.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 72.81. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 65.91; 450-500 lbs 69.56; 500-550 lbs 73.24.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 6 cents higher; elevator bids 7.09-7.64, processor bids 7.34-7.69. Soybeans bids were 19 cents higher; elevator bids 13.41-13.71, processor bids 13.91 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 8 cents higher; elevator bids 7.14-7.64.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.89 lower at 81.40.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Marketon Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap and KY type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 20.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 17.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Striped 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 32.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, US2/Jumbo 20.00, Purple type 38.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 5x6sz 23.00, Fair Quality 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Medium/Large 15.00-20.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 12.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 4.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large 45.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large GA 19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 10.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-300.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-26.00, Yellow 28.00-29.00, Green type 28.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 25.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00. CITRUS: Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 56s 20.00; Pummelos ctns 18ct 25.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.