SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. Corn was 12 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 5.47-5.85, processor bids 6.27-6.47. Soybeans were 17 cents higher; elevator bids 13.30-13.70, processor bid 13.85, and export 14.05. New Crop Wheat was mostly 12 cents lower; elevator bids 5.93-6.23.

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red and Gold type topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Purple type topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 28.00, Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Fuji/Gala 20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 45.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns 16s MX 12.00-15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 120.00-130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00-18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, Green All Sizes 30.00-35.00, Yellow 18.00-34.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 12.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 36sz 20.00.