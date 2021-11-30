SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons today due to holiday closings last week. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 144.00-168.00, 500-600 lbs 136.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-165.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-147.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-129.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-61.00; Boners 85-85% lean 55.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-62.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-52.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1100-2090 lbs 79.00-93.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 935-1705 lbs 58.00-79.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 790-1285 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-870.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-735 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 570.00-625.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 1.91 higher at 44.02. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 69.91; 450-500 lbs 74.50; 500-550 lbs 76.59.

Grain

Tuesday: Corn was 14 cents lower; elevator bids 5.67-6.17, processor bids 6.02-6.52. Soybeans were 24 cents lower; elevator bids 11.42-12.17, processor bid 12.52, and export 12.52. Wheat bids were mostly 33 to 34 cents lower, and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.23-8.50.

Cotton

Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was not available.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap 30.00, KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 25.00, ctns Green 12s 18.00, 24 inch bins Green 110s 150.00; Cauliflower flts White type 4-8 ct 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Jumbo 35.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, Medium 12.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00; Watermelons ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns Bi-Color/White/Yellow 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, ctns Long Greens MX 24s 8.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75, Tommy Atkins EC 12s 6.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Suntan Choice 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red GA Extra Large 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Extra Large 28.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno 45.00, Poblano 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 23.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Australia 18.00-22.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00-24.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0