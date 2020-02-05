SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, February 04, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.32 and *4.62 at Anderson; 4.22 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 4.22 at Lynchburg; 4.22 at Conway; 4.22 at Estill; Processors---4.57 at Orangeburg; 4.92 at Monetta; 4.97 at Sumter; 4.52 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.60 at Anderson; 8.31 at Kingstree; 8.70 at Hamer; 8.31 at Lynchburg; 8.31 at Conway; 8.31 at Estill; Processors---9.09 at Kershaw; Export---9.14 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 and *5.34 at Anderson; *5.89 at Kingstree; *5.45 at Hamer; *5.89 at Lynchburg; *5.89 at Conway; *5.89 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.72 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock