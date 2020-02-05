SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, February 04, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.32 and *4.62 at Anderson; 4.22 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 4.22 at Lynchburg; 4.22 at Conway; 4.22 at Estill; Processors---4.57 at Orangeburg; 4.92 at Monetta; 4.97 at Sumter; 4.52 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.60 at Anderson; 8.31 at Kingstree; 8.70 at Hamer; 8.31 at Lynchburg; 8.31 at Conway; 8.31 at Estill; Processors---9.09 at Kershaw; Export---9.14 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 and *5.34 at Anderson; *5.89 at Kingstree; *5.45 at Hamer; *5.89 at Lynchburg; *5.89 at Conway; *5.89 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.72 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 138.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-166.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-149.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-138.00, 500-600 lbs 112.00-129.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-68.00; Boners 85-85% lean 47.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-59.00; Lean low dressing 42.00-44.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1015-2030 lbs 82.00-89.00; High Dressing 1530-2100 lbs 90.00-100.00; Low Dressing 1310-1700 lbs 62.00-74.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1010 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 960.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 830-830 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 810.00-960.00 per pair. Small 1-2 Young to Middle Age Cows 615-850 Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 480.00-630.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.31 lower at 42.18. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 20.81; 450-500 lbs 25.21; 500-550 lbs 26.59.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.51 higher at 66.10.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00; Blueberries 12 6-oz cntrs Large CL 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 10.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 12s PE 5.00-6.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00-28.00, Red Extra Large FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large FL 18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 US Number 2 MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS Number 2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Jumbo 23.00-26.00, 5x6sz 23.00-26.00, 6x6sz 18.00, 6x7sz 14.00-16.00, Red type All Sizes 13.00-25.00, Green 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 25 lb ctns Roma type Jumbo MX 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus: 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties 16.00-20.00.