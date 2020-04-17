SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, April 17, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 3 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.92 and *4.13 at Anderson; 3.63 at Kingstree; 3.62 and *3.89 at Hamer; 3.63 at Lynchburg; 3.63 at Conway; 3.63 at Estill; Processors---4.32 at Orangeburg; 4.07 at Monetta; 4.07 at Sumter; 3.92 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.32 at Anderson; 7.92 at Kingstree; 8.38 and *8.26 at Hamer; 7.92 at Lynchburg; 7.92 at Conway; 7.92 at Estill; Processors---8.77 at Kershaw; Export---8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.33 and *5.03 at Anderson; *5.58 at Kingstree; *5.24 at Hamer; *5.58 at Lynchburg; *5.58 at Conway; *5.58 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.12 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

