SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 158.00-168.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 152.50-170.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-165.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 139.50-145.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 78.00-83.00; Boners 80-85% lean 71.00-88.00; Lean 85-90% lean 71.00-76.00; Lean Low Dressing 49.00-64.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1105-1935 lbs 96.00-111.00; High Dressing 1955 lbs 121.00; Low Dressing 1585-2210 lbs 76.00-89.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 910-945 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 860.00-1025.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1215 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1575.00 per pair. Small 1-2 770-845 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 885.00-1175.00 per pair. Small 775 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 850.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 87.40; 450-500 lbs 93.21; 500-550 lbs 95.94.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were steady to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 7.16-8.48, processor bids 8.51-8.68. Soybeans bids were 8 to 20 cents lower; elevator bids 15.99-16.44, processor bids 17.49 and export at 17.46. New crop wheat bids were 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 7.96-8.28.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 7.00 higher at 147.68.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 12.00; Spinach 1.29 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Medium 20.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 14.00-15.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00-20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Pink Lady 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00, 36 inch bins Green Peeled Large FL 180.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena FL Medium 2.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 100s/120s 300.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 48.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 22.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 18s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 26.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Med-Lge 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large FL 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00,Red 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Medium FL 14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 250.00-360.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25/28/30/35/36 200.00-225.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-25 lbs 8.00-9.00, 25-30 lbs 10.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00.

