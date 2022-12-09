SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 152.50-177.50; 500-600 lbs 170.00-184.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 158.00-172.50; 500-600 lbs 147.50-157.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.50, 500-600 lbs 132.00-150.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-79.00; Boners 80-85% lean 69.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-72.00; Lean Low Dressing 46.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1040-2140 lbs 85.00-103.00; High Dressing 1730 lbs one @ 104.00; Low Dressing 1060-2160 lbs 73.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 890-1040 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-1225.00 per pair. Small 1-2 700-790 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-925.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 63.50. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 51.41; 450-500 lbs 50.20; 500-550 lbs 56.24.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 1 to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 6.62-7.07, processor bids 6.82-7.17. Soybeans bids were 14 cents higher; elevator bids 14.21-14.71, processor bids 15.16 and export 15.16. Wheat bids were 3 cents lower; elevator bids 6.24-6.91.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.98 lower at 82.60.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns film wrapped White 12-15ct 50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 60.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 12s 8.00, 30 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/5x6sz 35.00, Jumbo 40.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Sel 25.00, Long Greens FL no wax 22.00, bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00; Dragon Fruit 3/4 buctns Red type FL 55.00, 10 lb ctns Yellow type 55.00, each 5.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 12s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Pears 1/2 ctns Red D'Anjou 30s 15.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA fair condition 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00, Grey type Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 22.00, Medium 15.00, Crookneck Med 15.00,3/4 buctns Crookneck Med 20.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 5.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 44.00-48.00, 5x6 sz 40.00-48.00, 6x6 sz 42.00-45.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6 sz 43.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 33.00-38.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless MX 18-20 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 kg ctns Nadorcott SF Small 20.00-23.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 480.00-520.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00.