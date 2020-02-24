SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
Columbia, SC Tuesday, February 25, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly steady to 1 cent higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.21 and *4.51 at Anderson; 4.12 at Kingstree; 4.13 at Hamer; 4.12 at Lynchburg; 4.12 at Conway; 4.12 at Estill; Processors---4.47 at Orangeburg; 4.82 at Monetta; 4.87 at Sumter; 4.42 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.57 at Anderson; 8.31 at Kingstree; 8.69 at Hamer; 8.31 at Lynchburg; 8.31 at Conway; 8.31 at Estill; Processors---9.09 at Kershaw; Export---9.23 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.36 and *5.15 at Anderson; *5.72 at Kingstree; *5.27 at Hamer; *5.72 at Lynchburg; *5.72 at Conway; *5.72 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.62 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 152.50 179.00, 500-600 lbs 138.00-156.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-172.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-148.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-137.50, 500-600 lbs 120.00-134.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 62.00-71.00; Boners 85-85% lean 56.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-67.00; Lean low dressing 38.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1080-2075 lbs 84.00-94.00; High Dressing 1250-2030 lbs 95.00-103.00; Low Dressing 1115-1445 lbs couple @ 66.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 965 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1150.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 690-1090 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 800.00-1160.00 per pair. Small 1-2 Young Age Cow 785 Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 900.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.01 higher at 39.50. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 25.22; 450-500 lbs 28.51; 500-550 lbs 31.52.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.26 lower at 64.05.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 25.00-30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red Delicious WA 80s 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00-30.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium MX 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 12s PE 4.00-6.00, Kent 10s PE 13.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan FL 12.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice MX 30.00, 15 lb ctns Extra Large MX 15.00-16.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 25.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Med-Lge 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 14.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 22.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 20.00, Green 22.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Watermelons ctns flats Red Mini Seedless HD 6s 12.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless HD 15-18 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 16.00-20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.
