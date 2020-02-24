SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

Columbia, SC Tuesday, February 25, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly steady to 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.21 and *4.51 at Anderson; 4.12 at Kingstree; 4.13 at Hamer; 4.12 at Lynchburg; 4.12 at Conway; 4.12 at Estill; Processors---4.47 at Orangeburg; 4.82 at Monetta; 4.87 at Sumter; 4.42 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.57 at Anderson; 8.31 at Kingstree; 8.69 at Hamer; 8.31 at Lynchburg; 8.31 at Conway; 8.31 at Estill; Processors---9.09 at Kershaw; Export---9.23 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.36 and *5.15 at Anderson; *5.72 at Kingstree; *5.27 at Hamer; *5.72 at Lynchburg; *5.72 at Conway; *5.72 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.62 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock