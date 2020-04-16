SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
Columbia, SC Wednesday, April 15, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 12 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 9 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.12 at Anderson; 3.62 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.62 at Lynchburg; 3.62 at Conway; 3.62 at Estill; Processors---4.29 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 at Anderson; 8.02 at Kingstree; 8.47 and *8.35 at Hamer; 8.02 at Lynchburg; 8.02 at Conway; 8.02 at Estill; Processors---8.87 at Kershaw; Export---9.02 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.40 and *5.20 at Anderson; *5.65 at Kingstree; *5.31 at Hamer; *5.65 at Lynchburg; *5.65 at Conway; *5.65 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.50-146.00, 500-550 lbs 130.00-141.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 128.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-132.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 113.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 107.00-114.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-67.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-36.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1705-1875 lbs 87.00-93.00; Low Dressing 1155-1160 lbs 83.00-84.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: None reported.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was at 30.57. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 31.73; 450-500 lbs 36.64; 500-550 lbs 40.49.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.24 higher at 50.75.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 20.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 11.00-13.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 225s/180s 275.00-325.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 38.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice/Suntan 14.00-20.00, Red/Yellow FL 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 16.00-20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Green 16.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Extra Large 14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 220.00, 36s 200.00-220.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 175.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 18.00-19.00, Valencia 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.
