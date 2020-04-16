SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

Columbia, SC Wednesday, April 15, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 12 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 9 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.12 at Anderson; 3.62 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.62 at Lynchburg; 3.62 at Conway; 3.62 at Estill; Processors---4.29 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 at Anderson; 8.02 at Kingstree; 8.47 and *8.35 at Hamer; 8.02 at Lynchburg; 8.02 at Conway; 8.02 at Estill; Processors---8.87 at Kershaw; Export---9.02 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.40 and *5.20 at Anderson; *5.65 at Kingstree; *5.31 at Hamer; *5.65 at Lynchburg; *5.65 at Conway; *5.65 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock