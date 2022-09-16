SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 152.00-182.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 153.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 137.00-162.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-90.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-92.00; High Dressing 91.00-99.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-84.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 945-1880 lbs 95.00-114.00; High Dressing 1730-2155 lbs 116.00-122.00; Low Dressing 980-1605 lbs 80.00-95.00.

Goats: [168] Week Ago: 335. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 25.00-115.00, 40-60 lbs 77.50-110.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 35.00-50.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-110.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 80.00-85.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-190.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-250.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 90.00, 70-100 lbs 105.00-120.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 115.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-205.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-235.00, 150-250 lbs 255.00-285.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 70.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 150.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-160.00, 150-250 lbs 185.00-210.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were steady: elevator bids 7.02-7.77; processor bids 7.27-7.62. Soybean bids were 3 cents lower; elevator bids 14.08-14.28, processor bid 15.88 and export no bid. Wheat bids were steady to 15 cents higher; elevator bids 7.12-7.74.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.75 lower at 107.49.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnch Collards/Mustards/Turnips with Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-25.00; Onion, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 36.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye/Dixie Lee 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 18.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 25.00-30.00, Granny/Ambrosia 25.00, Cameo/Jonagold 25.00, Crimson Crisp 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 23.00, 5 dz sks White VA 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-50.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 25.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00, « buctns Yellow Flesh #2 20.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zippers 30.00, approx. 26 lbs White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, 24 inch bins Pie type 285.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 24 inch bins Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 22.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 19.00-25.00, Roma Extra Large NC Green 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA/MD/IN 60s/45s/36s 160.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-160.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 60s 250.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30-35 lbs ctns 24.00-30.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 480.00, Pummelos 9ct 25.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00- 5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.