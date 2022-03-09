SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-195.00, 500-600 lbs 163.00-170.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-178.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-165.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 139.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 132.00-148.00. Slaughter cows were mostly steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 76.00-96.00; Boners 85-85% lean 78.00-93.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-91.00; Lean low dressing 60.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls were mostly steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1230-2010 lbs 99.00-111.00; High Dressing 1780-1985 lbs 122.00-125.00; Low Dressing 800-2335 lbs 69.00-90.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 885-1245 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1410.00 per pair. Small 1-2 615-990 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1120.00 per pair. Small 3 815 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 520.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 1.15 higher at 76.07. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 77.19; 450-500 lbs 82.09; 500-550 lbs 83.33.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was mixed, 1 cent lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 6.53-7.61, processor bids 7.88-8.23. Soybeans were 22 to 30 cents higher; elevator bids 15.89-16.69, processor bid 17.20, and export 17.29. Wheat bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.99-7.86.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.03 higher at 119.97.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 13.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00- 18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00,Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 20.00-26.00, #2 16.00-19.00; Beans Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select/Small FL 22.00; Eggplant 1 1/6 buctns MX 24s/32s 18.00; Lettuce, Other ctns Red Leaf 24s 18.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 6s/8s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 9.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-40.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-40.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Suntan FL Extra Large 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice MX 32.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice MX 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice FL 20.0?31.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 24.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Medium 20.00; Strawberries 8-1 lb flats Medium-Large holdovers 8.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Large FL 10.00- 14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Red 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-21.00, Yellow 6x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4s 14.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL 13.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00.

