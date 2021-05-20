SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-142.50; 500-600 lbs 128.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-137.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-127.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 59.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 43.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1230-1785 lbs 87.00-95.00; High Dressing 2085 lbs 108.00; Low Dressing 1260-2035 lbs 62.00-81.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 710-1315 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1325.00 per pair. Medium 2 845 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 690-940 lbs Young Age to Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-950.00 per pair. Small 3 555 lbs Young Age Cow with calves under 300 lbs 575.00 per pair. Small 3 600 lbs Aged Cow with calf over 300 lbs 675.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.23 lower at 84.34. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.46; 450-500 lbs 59.29; 500-550 lbs 61.58.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 6 cents higher: elevator bids 7.64, processor bids 7.74-7.89. Soybeans bids were 5 cents higher; elevator bids 13.27-13.37, processor bid 16.13 and export at 16.03. New crop Wheat bids were mixed, 4 cents lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.35.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.39 lower at 80.28.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Boc Choy ctns 24ct 24.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Large-Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, Fair Quality 15.00-22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green type 36.00-40.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-22.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr Small-Medium 12.00, Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apricots 3 layer ctns CA 168s 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 26.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 175.00-240.00, 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 230.00-260.00, per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00, buctns Long Greens MX Sel 15.00, Long Greens FL Sel 14.00;Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 60.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red type CA 60sz 25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-19.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-22.00, Yellow Extra 6x6 sz FL 17.00, Yellow 5x6 sz FL 22.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lbs ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma MX/FL Large 17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-40 lbs 5.50-7.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-22 lbs 4.50-5.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 165.00-170.00, 30s 170.00, 35s 160.00-165.00, 36s 170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 200.00, Fair Quality 28s/36s/45s/60s 170.00-180.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 280.00.