SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-142.50; 500-600 lbs 128.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-137.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-127.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 59.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 43.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1230-1785 lbs 87.00-95.00; High Dressing 2085 lbs 108.00; Low Dressing 1260-2035 lbs 62.00-81.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 710-1315 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1325.00 per pair. Medium 2 845 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 690-940 lbs Young Age to Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 675.00-950.00 per pair. Small 3 555 lbs Young Age Cow with calves under 300 lbs 575.00 per pair. Small 3 600 lbs Aged Cow with calf over 300 lbs 675.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.23 lower at 84.34. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.46; 450-500 lbs 59.29; 500-550 lbs 61.58.

Grain