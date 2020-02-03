SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mostly 5 higher; one location 10 higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 2 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.28 and *4.59 at Anderson; 4.18 at Kingstree; 4.19 at Hamer; 4.18 at Lynchburg; 4.18 at Conway; 4.18 at Estill; Processors---4.54 at Orangeburg; 4.89 at Monetta; 4.93 at Sumter; 4.49 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.57 at Anderson; 8.29 at Kingstree; 8.67 at Hamer; 8.29 at Lynchburg; 8.29 at Conway; 8.29 at Estill; Processors---9.07 at Kershaw; Export---9.12 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.55 and *5.33 at Anderson; *5.88 at Kingstree; *5.44 at Hamer; *5.88 at Lynchburg; *5.88 at Conway; *5.88 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.69 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock