SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-148.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 129.00-142.50, 500-600 lbs 125.00-140.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-71.00; Boners 85-85% lean 61.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 49.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls were steady.
Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1050-1725 lbs 81.00-101.00; High Dressing 1540 lbs 105.00; Low Dressing 915-1730 lbs 70.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 810-1285 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1400.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 795 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 570-615 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 450.00-710.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 85.31; 450-500 lbs 87.32; 500-550 lbs 91.65.
Grain
Tuesday: Corn was 12 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 5.15-5.50, processor bids 5.55-5.85. New Crop Soybeans were 15 cents lower; elevator bids 12.37-12.67, processor bid 1302-13.27, and export 13.12-13.21. Wheat bids were 5 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 5.31-6.58.
Cotton
Southeast base price Tuesday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.21 lower at 94.66.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00-20.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks Bi-Color fair condition 14.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00-40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-38.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 14.00-15.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Crowder 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 15.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 24-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold 25.00-28.00, Red/Rome/Gala/Mutsu 28.00, Honeycrisp 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 2.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select MI 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s 15.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s OH 15.00, ctns loose Turnips Tops OH 15.00; Honeydew ctns 6ct 24.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00, 1 1/9 buctns Turning Red Jumbo 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Extra Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 4.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 36s/45s/60s 120.00-150.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00.