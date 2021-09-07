SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00-20.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks Bi-Color fair condition 14.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00-40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-38.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 14.00-15.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Crowder 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 15.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 24-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold 25.00-28.00, Red/Rome/Gala/Mutsu 28.00, Honeycrisp 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 2.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select MI 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s 15.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s OH 15.00, ctns loose Turnips Tops OH 15.00; Honeydew ctns 6ct 24.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00, 1 1/9 buctns Turning Red Jumbo 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Extra Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 4.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 36s/45s/60s 120.00-150.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00.