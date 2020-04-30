SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, April 30, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 7 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 18 to 19 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 to 10 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.81 and *4.07 at Anderson; 3.56 at Kingstree; 3.52 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.56 at Lynchburg; 3.56 at Conway; 3.56 at Estill; processors---4.41 at Orangeburg; 3.96 at Monetta; 3.96 at Sumter; 3.81 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.50 at Anderson; 8.10 at Kingstree; 8.55 and *8.33 at Hamer; 8.10 at Lynchburg; 8.10 at Conway; 8.10 at Estill; Processors---8.95 at Kershaw; Export---9.10 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.12 and *4.96 at Anderson; *5.39 at Kingstree; *4.94 at Hamer; *5.39 at Lynchburg; *5.39 at Conway; *5.39 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Trends not available due to limited comparable cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 450-500 lbs one @ 126.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 117.50-122.50; 500-600 lbs 116.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing 52.00-59.00; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-55.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-47.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 295-2040 lbs 85.00-95.00; Low Dressing 1480-2020 lbs 78.00-81.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 760-1175 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-1125.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 880-1020 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1200.00-1250.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 22.74; 450-500 lbs 25.79; 500-550 lbs 28.37.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.21 higher at 55.33.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries per gallon Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00-13.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s 300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 25.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 30.00-35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 45.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice 14.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 22.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 19.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 25.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s 185.00-190.00, 45s/60s 185.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.

