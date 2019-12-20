SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 110.00-127.50, 500-600 lbs 109.00-122.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-59.00; Boners 80-85% lean 40.00-64.00; Lean 85-90% lean 40.00-56.00; Lean low dressing 24.00-44.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1090-2180 lbs 71.00-89.00; Low Dressing 945-2105 lbs 50.00-68.00.
Goats: [236] Week Ago: 264. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-110.00, 60-80 lbs 80.00-130.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 35.00-60.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-310.00, 150-250 lbs 185.00-350.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 80.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00, 100-140 lbs 125.00-170.00, 140-180 lbs 160.00-185.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 80.00-90.00, 70-100 lbs 70.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-135.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-180.00, 150-250 lbs 200.00-320.00; Sel 2 100-150 lbs 120.00-135.00, 150-250 lbs 140.00.
Grain
Not available Friday due to technical issues.
Cotton
Not available on Friday.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans 8 lb filmbag Lima Shelled Frozen 20.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard Flat and Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbag Various Shelled Frozen 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00-4.99; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 17.00-28.00, Jumbo/Small/Medium 14.00-23.00, Red type US #1 23.00-25.00, Red type Jumbo/Medium/Small 18.00-23.00, Purple US #1 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Orange type #1 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gala 16.00-22.00, Red/Gold/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Jonagold/Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type fair quality 30.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 20.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Small-Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bosc/D'Anjou WA 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 170.00-180.00, 5 lb sks Desirables GA 20.00, 10 lb sks Desirables GA 40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 22.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno/Poblano 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 25.00, Buttercup/Spaghetti 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium fair 12.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan NC Medium 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x6sz 26.00, 5x6sz/Extra Large 28.00-30.00, Green All Sizes 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s 20.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 ct Small size 14.00, 50 lb ctns FL 12ct Large Size 25.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80sz 25.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!