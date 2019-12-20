SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans 8 lb filmbag Lima Shelled Frozen 20.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard Flat and Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbag Various Shelled Frozen 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00-4.99; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 17.00-28.00, Jumbo/Small/Medium 14.00-23.00, Red type US #1 23.00-25.00, Red type Jumbo/Medium/Small 18.00-23.00, Purple US #1 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Orange type #1 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gala 16.00-22.00, Red/Gold/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Jonagold/Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type fair quality 30.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 20.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Small-Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bosc/D'Anjou WA 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 170.00-180.00, 5 lb sks Desirables GA 20.00, 10 lb sks Desirables GA 40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 22.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno/Poblano 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 25.00, Buttercup/Spaghetti 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium fair 12.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan NC Medium 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x6sz 26.00, 5x6sz/Extra Large 28.00-30.00, Green All Sizes 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s 20.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 ct Small size 14.00, 50 lb ctns FL 12ct Large Size 25.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80sz 25.00.