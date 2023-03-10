Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 12.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 14.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 197.50-220.00; 500-600 lbs 195.00-217.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-211.00; 500-600 lbs 187.50-210.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-189.00. Slaughter cows were 6.00 higher. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 78.00-106.00; Boners 80-85% lean 81.00-109.00; High Dressing 96.00-113.00; Lean 85-90% lean 78.00-96.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-86.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1025-1945 lbs 94.00-116.00; High Dressing 1330-1975 lbs 119.00-127.00; Low Dressing 960-1430 lbs 88.00-96.00.

Goats: [137] Week Ago: 181 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-75.00, 40-60 lbs 62.50-100.00; Sel 2 60-80 lbs 75.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-185.00, 100-140 lbs 140.00-225.00, 140-180 lbs 255.00-275.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 95.00-115.00, 70-100 lbs 75.00-145.00, 100-140 lbs 115.00-125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-260.00, 150-250 lbs 255.00-285.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 110.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 145.00, 100-150 lbs 195.00-200.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.32-7.42, processor bids 6.74-7.14. Soybean bids were 3 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 14.42-14.92, processor bid 15.67 and export 15.72. New crop wheat bids were 4 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 6.30-6.56.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.00 lower at 78.18.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00-25.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Large MX 28.00-32.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 8s EC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00, buctns 24s MX 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 120.00, 25 lb ctns FL 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s/8s/9s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D'Anjou 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 20.00-22.00, Green FL Choice 16.00-17.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 10.00-17.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 17.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 10.00; Tomatoes, cherry 12 1-pr bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 12.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 12.00-17.00; Watermelon flts RPC Red Flesh Mini Seedless MX 10-12ct 25.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns CR 28.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, Valencia MX 56s 25.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.