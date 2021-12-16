SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher based on limited comparable sales.

Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 146.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 142.50-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-138.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-135.00. Slaughter cows were 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-71.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-61.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls were too few to trend. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1355-2135 lbs 82.00-98.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1035-1815 lbs 71.00-86.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1010-1330 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-825.00 per pair. Small 3 875 lbs aged cow with calf under 300 lbs 640.00 per pair. Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct

Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was at 47.75 Sows live price 300-450 lbs 58.14; 450-500 lbs 60.48; 500-550 lbs 66.39.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 5 cents higher: elevator bids 5.91-6.41, processor bids 6.26-6.76. Soybeans bids were 14 cents higher; elevator bids 12.02-12.77, processor bids 13.17 and export at 13.12. Wheat bids were 14 cents higher, and one location was steady; elevator bids 7.18-8.50.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.98 higher at 110.68.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 125.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-25.00, Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00, per dozen Collards 4.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes cntrs bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium Fl 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 23.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 27.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00, Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 18.00; Starfruit 40 lb ctns Large FL 35.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type FL/MX 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Extra Large FL 15.00, Roma type Extra Large MX 22.00-24.00; Watermelons ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 10.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

