SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,441 lbs at 140.84, heifers 1,294 lbs at 138.19. Dressed delivered steers 941 lbs at 227.83, heifers 834 lbs at 227.80. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 267.58, dn 0.87 and Select 240.96, dn 1.79.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs 1.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 42.33; 40 lbs cash basis 70.09.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 82.74, 450-499 lbs 85.40, and 500-549 lbs 87.02.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 2 to 3 cents lower; elevator bids 6.18-6.68, processor bids 6.68-7.48. Soybeans were mixed; 9 cents lower to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 15.59-15.79, processor bids 15.50, and export n/a. Wheat bids were mixed; 3 cents lower to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 6.04-6.42.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.10 lower at 111.58.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Shinya Suzuki 30.00; Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00-32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 25.00; Crenshaw Melon per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 26.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 55.00-65.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00-32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 18.00-24.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 18.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Bomb 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 18.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Fair quality 15.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00, Black type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, 30-35 lbs 5.00-6.00, Personal Seedless 1.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s 150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 170.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 250.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large, Scuppernongs Medium and Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s MX 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra 24.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz/6x7 sz 17.00-19.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00-35.00, Green type 20.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC 60s/45s/36s 180.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s/40s 150.00-160.00.