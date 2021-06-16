SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-156.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-148.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-134.00. Slaughter cattle were steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-78.00; Boners 85-85% lean 64.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 50.00- 60.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1280-2130 lbs 87.00-100.00; High Dressing 1550-2280 lbs 100.00-112.00; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 790-1150 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00-1325.00 per pair. Small 1-2 810-920 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-775.00 per pair. Small 1-2 695 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 625.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.69 at 92.94. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.40; 450-500 lbs 49.88; 500-550 lbs 53.17.

GRAIN