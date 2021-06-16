SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

LIVESTOCK
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-156.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-148.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-134.00. Slaughter cattle were steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-78.00; Boners 85-85% lean 64.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 50.00- 60.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1280-2130 lbs 87.00-100.00; High Dressing 1550-2280 lbs 100.00-112.00; Low Dressing none reported.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 790-1150 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00-1325.00 per pair. Small 1-2 810-920 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-775.00 per pair. Small 1-2 695 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 625.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 2.69 at 92.94. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.40; 450-500 lbs 49.88; 500-550 lbs 53.17.
GRAIN
SC Grain on Tuesday: New crop corn was 6 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.16-6.53, processor bids 6.51-6.53. New Crop Soybeans were 22 cents lower; elevator bids 13.33-13.43, processor bid 14.23, and export 13.98. Wheat bids were mostly 7 to 13 cents lower and one location was 8 cents higher; elevator bids 5.96-6.21.
COTTON
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.33 higher at 84.03.
COMMODITIES
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma 14.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.75-2.00, Small 1.00-1.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz crts White 20.00, 5 dz sks Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00-20.00, 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi- Color 14.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 22.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns Turnips Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips w/ root 20.00, Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00-32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-15.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 36.00-40.00, Black 35.00-36.00, Red 35.00-36.00, Pluots 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Delicata 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, Yellow 6x6 sz 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 25-30 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.50, Red Flesh Seedless 15-17 lbs 3.75. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 28.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s GA 230.00-245.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 260.00-285.00, per melon Athena Medium 1.50; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 13.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 28.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00- 4.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.50-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00, 28 size 40 count 180.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 180.00-190.00.