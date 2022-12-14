SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-164.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 144.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 132.50-135.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 69.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 68.00-72.00; Lean Low Dressing 63.00-66.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1165-2030 lbs 91.00-100.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1185-2510 lbs 68.00-82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Small 2 760 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 48.89; 450-500 lbs 52.07; 500-550 lbs 52.85.

Grain

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 3 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 6.64-7.14, processor bids 6.89-7.24. Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 14.17-14.67, processor bids 15.12, and export 15.12. Wheat bids were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.76-6.96.

Cotton

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.01 lower at 83.62.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12ct 50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Rutabagas/Turnips w/ root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 50.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 12s 8.00, 30 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/5x6sz 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Braeburn/Pinata 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Sel 25.00, Long Greens FL no wax 22.00, bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00; Dragon Fruit 3/4 buctns Large 55.00, 10 lb ctns Yellow type EC 55.00, each Red/Yellow 5.00; Eggplant buctns 16ct MX 20.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 12s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (old crop) 150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Grey type Small 18.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large CA 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, Red type FL 10s 25.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 38.00-44.00, 5x6 sz 38.00-44.00, 6x6 sz 38.00, Yellow 35.00, Green 5x6sz 43.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 31.00-38.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 kg ctns Nadorcott SF Small 20.00-23.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 35.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 480.00-520.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00, 40 lb ctns 12ct Extra Large Size 35.00.