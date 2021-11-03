SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Marketon Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type and KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Large 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips/Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrtsSmall-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00-45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00-25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00-18.00, Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh US1 20.00-25.00, US2/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 1/2 bubskts Green 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome/Gala 23.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 23.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 23.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 23.00-28.00, Granny Smith 23.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped Medium CD 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-28.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00, 2/5 buctns Starkrimson WA 55s 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large/Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 34.00, Yellow MX Choice 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-29.00, Green 5x6 sz 30.00-35.00, Red All Sizes 25.00, Yellow 6x6sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium-Large MX 16.00-19.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-17.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns loose Australia 20.00-22.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 20.00. MISC SEASONAL; Corn stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 25.00.