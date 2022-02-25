SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 146.00-184.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-163.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-149.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-88.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 48.00-61.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 970-2165 lbs 83.00-114.00; High Dressing 1250-2120 lbs 107.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1085-1480 lbs 70.00-94.00.

Goats: [181] Week Ago: 186. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00-135.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-160.00, 60-80 lbs 165.00-185.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 50.00-110.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 140.00-225.00, 70-100 lbs 165.00-230.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-260.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 110.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-210.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 135.00-225.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 205.00-285.00, 150-250 lbs 210.00-365.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-180.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 180.00-270.00, 100-150 lbs 245.00-250.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 35 to 35 cents lower: elevator bids 6.59-7.09; processor bids 6.94-7.44. Soybean bids were 71 cents lower; elevator bids 15.05-15.70, processor bid 16.32 and exports at 16.15. Wheat bids were 36 to 83 cents lower; elevator bids 6.59-7.93.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.53 lower at 120.63.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 13.00-15.00, per head Medium-Large 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 25.00; Cherries 5 kg ctns bagged Red type CL 26.00; Coconuts 50 lb sks Mexico 30s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Lettuce, Other ctns Green/Red Leaf 24s FL 18.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 11.75, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 9.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 33.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 26.00-28.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 16.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, Medium 16.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large Holdovers 10.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Large-Extra Large FL 14.00-21.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 13.00-18.00, 5x6sz 13.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-21.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Large FL 13.00; Watermelons ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s GU 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 72s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 Navel Red 20.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 20.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0