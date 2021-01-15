SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00-14.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 16.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Purple type topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 28.00, Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Fuji/Gala 20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-color/Yellow/White 45.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 1500, 11/9 Long Greens MX Small 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged White Seedless Holdovers 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00-140.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 26.00, 1 1/9 buctns Turning Red Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bucrts Jalapeno 13.00-16.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 MN 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 35.00-36.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-36.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-33.00, Green All Sizes 30.00-38.00, Yellow 18.00-36.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x5sz 32.00, 5x5sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 16.00; Turnips, 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type GA 40s/32s 15.00; Citrus, Other 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 15.00.