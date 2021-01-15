 Skip to main content
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 2.50 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder bulls were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 118.00-129.50; 500-600 lbs 116.00-126.00. Breakers 75-80% lean 49.00-67.00; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 45.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 34.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1005-2080 lbs 77.00-92.00; High Dressing 1870-2095 lbs 91.00-96.00; Low Dressing 1060-2230 lbs 56.00-76.00.

Goats: [88] Week Ago: 129. Reported Monday to Wednesday Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 60.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-155.00, 60-80 lbs 80.00-90.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-90.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs 120.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-195.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 175.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-260.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 110.00, 70-100 lbs 85.00-130.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs 142.50-275.00, 150-250 lbs 210.00-320.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 125.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00, 15-250 lbs 285.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn was mostly 3 cents lower; elevator bids 5.31-5.69, processor bids 6.11-6.36. Soybeans were mostly 14 cents lower; elevator bids 13.86-14.16, processor bid 14.31, and export 14.46. New Crop Wheat was mostly 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.07-6.35.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.45 lower at 79.70.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00-14.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 16.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Purple type topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 28.00, Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Fuji/Gala 20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-color/Yellow/White 45.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 1500, 11/9 Long Greens MX Small 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged White Seedless Holdovers 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00-140.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 26.00, 1 1/9 buctns Turning Red Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bucrts Jalapeno 13.00-16.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 MN 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 35.00-36.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-36.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-33.00, Green All Sizes 30.00-38.00, Yellow 18.00-36.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x5sz 32.00, 5x5sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 16.00; Turnips, 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type GA 40s/32s 15.00; Citrus, Other 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 15.00.

Next report

The next farm report will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Times and Democrat.

State offices are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No report will be issued Monday for Tuesday's edition.

