SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC livestock auctions are closed December 19-30, 2022.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct

Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 42.88; 450-500 lbs 45.52; 500-550 lbs 46.99.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 3 to 4 cents lower: elevator bids 6.94-7.79, processor bids 7.29-7.69. Soybeans bids were 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 14.66-14.93, processor bids 15.38 and export 15.38. New crop wheat bids were 2 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 6.93-7.23.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.87 lower at 84.64.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 45.00; Brussels Sprouts 1/2 buctns Small-Medium 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ roots 25.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnips Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh #1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh #1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 45.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes ctns GU 9s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 25.00; Eggplant buctns 16ct MX 20.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 40.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (old crop) 150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables (new crop) 180.00, Stuarts (new crop) 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green or Red type FL 10s 24.00-25.00, per stalk Green/Red types FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 NC 19.00-22.00, US #2 NC 13.00-16.00, US #2/Jumbo MS 20.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, 5x6 sz 26.00-27.00, 6x6sz 25.00-26.00, Green 5x6sz 33.00-36.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 30.00-38.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 kg ctns Nadorcott SF Small 20.00-23.00, 15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00, 40 lb ctns 12ct Extra Large size 35.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Satsuma GA 14.00-15.00.