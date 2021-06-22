SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 148.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-147.50, 500-600 lbs 130.00.00-144.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-137.50, 500-600 lbs 120.00-135.00. Slaughter cattle were unevenly steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 73.00-79.00; Boners 85-85% lean 65.00-81.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-70.00; Lean low dressing 49.00- 58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1015-2040 lbs 80.00-104.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1055-2200 lbs 73.00-89.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 870-1200 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 940 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1250.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 0.40 lower at 94.63. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.47; 450-500 lbs 50.92; 500-550 lbs 53.68.
Grain
SC Grain on Tuesday: New crop corn was 18 cents lower; elevator bids 5.87-6.19, processor bids 6.13-6.19. New Crop Soybeans were 17 cents lower; elevator bids 12.62-12.72, processor bid 13.52, and export 13.27. Wheat bids were 10 to 18 cents lower; elevator bids 5.86-6.11.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.60 higher at 85.31.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.25, Small/Medium 0.75-1.00, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 13.00-14.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 10.00-12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns Turnips Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips w/ root 20.00, Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00-32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 23.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-18.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00, 1/2 buctns Green Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, 1/2 buctns Poblano 12.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 40.00, Red 30.00-35.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow 25.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan White 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Delicata 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, Yellow 6x6 sz 17.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00-3.50, 25-30 3.50-4.00, 32-40 lbs 4.50-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 14-16 lbs 2.50, Red Flesh Seedless 18-20 lbs 4.00, Sugar Baby 15-20 lbs 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 140.00, 35s 120.00-140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 185.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 24.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s GA 120.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 155.00-170.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-30 lbs 5.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.50-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 140.00-150.00, 35s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s 160.00-185.00, 60s 185.00.