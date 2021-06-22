SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 148.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-147.50, 500-600 lbs 130.00.00-144.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 123.00-137.50, 500-600 lbs 120.00-135.00. Slaughter cattle were unevenly steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 73.00-79.00; Boners 85-85% lean 65.00-81.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-70.00; Lean low dressing 49.00- 58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1015-2040 lbs 80.00-104.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1055-2200 lbs 73.00-89.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 870-1200 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 940 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1250.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 0.40 lower at 94.63. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.47; 450-500 lbs 50.92; 500-550 lbs 53.68.

Grain