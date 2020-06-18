SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, June 17, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 8 cents lower to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 4 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.99 and *4.12 at Anderson; 3.30 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.30 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.30 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.30 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; *3.90 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 and *8.67 at Anderson; 8.01 and *8.16 at Kingstree; 8.76 and *8.52 at Hamer; 8.01 and *8.16 at Lynchburg; 8.01 and *8.16 at Conway; 8.01 and *8.16 at Estill; Processors---9.11 and *8.66 at Kershaw; Export---9.21 and *8.91 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.58 at Anderson; 4.68 at Kingstree; 3.75 at Hamer; 4.68 at Lynchburg; 4.68 at Conway; 4.68 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.