SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, June 17, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 8 cents lower to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 4 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.99 and *4.12 at Anderson; 3.30 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.30 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.30 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.30 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; *3.90 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 and *8.67 at Anderson; 8.01 and *8.16 at Kingstree; 8.76 and *8.52 at Hamer; 8.01 and *8.16 at Lynchburg; 8.01 and *8.16 at Conway; 8.01 and *8.16 at Estill; Processors---9.11 and *8.66 at Kershaw; Export---9.21 and *8.91 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.58 at Anderson; 4.68 at Kingstree; 3.75 at Hamer; 4.68 at Lynchburg; 4.68 at Conway; 4.68 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 131.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-123.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-121.00. Slaughter cows were 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 62.00-66.00; Boners 80-85% lean 63.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 64.00-75.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1465-1970 lbs 96.00- 104.00; Low Dressing 935 lbs one @ 84.00; High Dressing none reported.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 3 815 lbs Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 540.00 per pair. Small 1-2 550-985 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-900.00 per pair.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average Carcass Base Price. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 20.11; 450-500 lbs 21.08; 500-550 lbs 23.98.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.30 higher at 59.12.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beans bucrts Half Runner 35.00, Snap type 30.00, KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb film bag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 22.00-23.00, 12 1-pt Extra Large 37.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 17.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-1.75, 24 inch bins Athena Medium 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 35.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-16.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped 14.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Sweet type Small 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 23.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 12.00-13.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 24.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green & Red types 35.00-37.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00-20.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-22.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 4 1-qt Medium-Large 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Xlge/Jbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, Red 12.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 30-34 lbs 8.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, 24-28 lbs 5.00, Sugar Baby 14-16 lbs 3.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 110s/120s 230.00-250.00, 150s/160s 250.00-260.00, 180s 220.00-240.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select GA 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium GA/FL 28.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yelloe Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 46.00-50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, Yellow MX 28.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00, 11 lb ctns Orange Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00- 22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 210.00, fair quality 45s/60s 150.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-27 lbs 4.00-4.50, 28-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00-7.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 3-lb sks CA 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 175s/200s 18.00.