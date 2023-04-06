Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-212.50; 500-600 lbs 192.50-202.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 185.00-190.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 184.00-190.00, 500-600 lbs 188.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 86.00-102.00; Boners 80-85% lean 89.00-108.00; Lean 85-90% lean 80.00-99.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-88.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 995-2080 lbs 98.00-121.00; High Dressing 1595-1790 lbs 126.00-128.00; Low Dressing 1415-2040 lbs 89.50-96.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 975-1105 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1725.00-1875.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 930 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 1125.00 per pair. Small 1-2 825 lbs Young Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1375.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 44.60; 450-500 lbs 49.55; 500-550 lbs 51.07.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 7 to 10 cents lower; elevator bids 6.34-7.68, processor bids 6.93-7.33. Soybeans bids were 16 to 19 cents lower; elevator bids 13.92-14.77, processor bids 15.62 and export 15.02. New crop wheat bids were 7 cents lower; elevator bids 6.28-6.70.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.13 higher at 83.20.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 14.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-18.00, 8 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Cranberry type 48.00, KY type 30.00, Snap type 22.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 140/150/200 375.00, GU 130s 240.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 16.00-25.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 24 inch bins GU 80s 220.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Tommy Atkins 7s 8.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripe MX 3x4/4x4 10.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 10.00-19.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 220.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 250.00-280.00, HD 45s 240.00, HD 60s 200.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 60s/100s 300.00, Sugar Baby FL 60s 280.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/60s 23.00-25.00.