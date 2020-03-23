SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 23, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mixed; 2 cents lower to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 22 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 18 to 20 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.93 and *4.34 at Anderson; 3.85 at Kingstree; 3.84 and *4.09 at Hamer; 3.85 at Lynchburg; 3.85 at Conway; 3.85 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.48 at Monetta; 4.58 at Sumter; 4.15 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.64 at Anderson; 8.44 at Kingstree; 8.89 at Hamer; 8.44 at Lynchburg; 8.44 at Conway; 8.44 at Estill; Processors---9.24 at Kershaw; Export---9.29 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.62 and *5.35 at Anderson; *5.90 at Kingstree; *5.46 at Hamer; *5.90 at Lynchburg; *5.90 at Conway; *5.90 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at onetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.35 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,431 lbs at 108.84, heifers 1,307 lbs at 109.43. Dressed delivered steers 924 lbs at 174.05, heifers 861 lbs at 172.68. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 243.03, up 35.88, and Select 233.15, up 33.67.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 10.00per head lower. All feeder pigs were 5.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 41% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 14.68; 40 lbs cash basis 50.89.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 0.17 higher at 43.33. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 27.59, 450-499 lbs 31.90, and 500-549 lbs 33.98.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.53 lower at 49.90.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs With Tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny Smith/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-color/Yellow/White 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 38.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 10s PE 9.00, Kent 7s 7.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, Ataulfo 12s MX 7.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 26.00; Peaches 2 layer ctns White Flesh CL 48s 15.00, Flat type White CL 44s 15.00; Pears ctns 2 layer Asian type Shinko CA 66s 15.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 28.00, Red Choice 25.00, Choice/Suntan 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 3/4 Straightneck Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 20.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 24 inch bins Mid Season 350.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.