SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 23, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mixed; 2 cents lower to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 22 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 18 to 20 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.93 and *4.34 at Anderson; 3.85 at Kingstree; 3.84 and *4.09 at Hamer; 3.85 at Lynchburg; 3.85 at Conway; 3.85 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.48 at Monetta; 4.58 at Sumter; 4.15 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.64 at Anderson; 8.44 at Kingstree; 8.89 at Hamer; 8.44 at Lynchburg; 8.44 at Conway; 8.44 at Estill; Processors---9.24 at Kershaw; Export---9.29 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.62 and *5.35 at Anderson; *5.90 at Kingstree; *5.46 at Hamer; *5.90 at Lynchburg; *5.90 at Conway; *5.90 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at onetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.35 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock