SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable feeder cattle sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-190.00, 500-600 lbs 165.00-170.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-185.00, 500-600 lbs 143.00-157.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 5.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-85.00; Boners 85-85% lean 75.00-91.00; Lean 85-90% lean 72.50-81.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-74.00. Slaughter bulls were up to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1055-2085 lbs 87.00-113.00; High Dressing 1515-1815 lbs 117.00-120.00; Low Dressing 1005-1900 lbs 77.00-89.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 875 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1100.00 per pair. Small 1-2 645 Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 850.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not compared at 67.74. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 66.77; 450-500 lbs 73.71; 500-550 lbs 75.06.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.92-7.67, processor bids 7.17-7.52. Soybeans were 3 cents lower; elevator bids 13.18-13.88, processor bid 14.58, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 1 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 7.02-7.86.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.28 lower at 92.09.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 buctns Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 18.00, Medium-Large 17.00, 1/2 bubskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-26.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Dixie Lee 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags frozen various types 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00, Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00, Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 15.00-18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh 25.00-30.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 24.00-25.00, Granny/Rome 24.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutsu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 28.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 26.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, 24 inch bins Pie type 285.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 24 inch bins Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz/Extra Large 20.00-28.00, Green type 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 19.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large NC Green 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 45s/36s/28s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD 28s/36s 180.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.