SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.33 and *4.64 at Anderson; 4.23 at Kingstree; 4.23 at Hamer; 4.23 at Lynchburg; 4.23 at Conway; 4.23 at Estill; Processors---4.58 at Orangeburg; 4.93 at Monetta; 4.98 at Sumter; 4.53 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.62 at Anderson; 8.34 at Kingstree; 8.72 at Hamer; 8.34 at Lynchburg; 8.34 at Conway; 8.34 at Estill; Processors---9.12 at Kershaw; Export---9.17 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.58 and *5.37 at Anderson; *5.92 at Kingstree; *5.47 at Hamer; *5.92 at Lynchburg; *5.92 at Conway; *5.92 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.73 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

