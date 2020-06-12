SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 12, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.00 and *4.13 at Anderson; 3.30 and *3.44 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.88 at Hamer; 3.30 and *3.44 at Lynchburg; 3.30 and *3.44 at Conway; 3.30 and *3.44 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; 4.15 and * 3.89 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 and *8.69 at Anderson; 8.01 and *8.19 at Kingstree; 8.76 and *8.55 at Hamer; 8.01 and *8.19 at Lynchburg; 8.01 and *8.19 at Conway; 8.01 and *8.19 at Estill; Processors---9.11 and *8.70 at Kershaw; Export---9.21 and *8.95 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.72 at Anderson; 4.82 at Kingstree; 3.75 at Hamer; 4.82 at Lynchburg; 4.82 at Conway; 4.82 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-143.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-126.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 59.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-69.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1055-1950 lbs 90.00-105.00; High Dressing 1480-2285 lbs 106.00-119.00; Low Dressing 1025-1895 lbs 60.00-89.00.
Goats: [261] Week Ago: 283. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 42.50-110.00, 40-60 lbs 67.50-145.00, 60-80 lbs 145.00-160.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 140.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 225.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 325.00-415.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-150.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-190.00, 100-140 lbs 135.00-225.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 115.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 225.00-460.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.18 lower at 57.59.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Half Runners 35.00, Snap and KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 13.00-14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, 8 1-qt flats Extra Large 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 17.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.50-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White 30.00-32.00, Bi-Color 30.00-32.00, 5 dz Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Sweet type Small 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 12.00-13.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-40.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Round Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 22.00-26.00, 5x6sz 22.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00-14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 4.00, Sugar Baby 10-14 lbs, Sugar Baby 16-20 lbs 3.50-4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00; Asparagus 11 lb ctns Standard PE fair quality 14.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 60s 34.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 260.00-270.00, 160s/150s 250.00-270.00, 180s 240.00-250.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-23.00, Red 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, Serrano 42.00-43.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 70sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 21.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-10 lbs 2.00-2.50, 10-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00-6.00, 24-26 lbs 5.50-6.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-27 lbs 4.00, 28-30 lbs 5.00, 32-35 lbs 5.50-7.00.