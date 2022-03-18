SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were steady. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 155.00-174.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-183.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-165.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-152.50. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 86.00-94.00; Boners 80-85% lean 73.00-107.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-82.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-65.00. Slaughter bulls were steady Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1020-2330 lbs 87.00-119.00; High Dressing 1845-2100 lbs 120.00-129.00; Low Dressing 1030-1610 lbs 70.00-97.00.

Goats: [186] Week Ago: 198. Reported Monday to Wednesday Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 95.00-145.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-170.00, 60-80 lbs 75.00-180.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 50.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-110.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 125.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 140.00-195.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-335.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 127.50-140.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-157.50, 100-150 lbs 100.00-170.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 400.00-580.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 110.00-165.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 60-80 lbs 140.00-167.50, 80-100 lbs 160.00-175.00, 100-150 lbs 185.00-350.00, 150-250 lbs 315.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 6 to 13 cents lower: elevator bids 6.41-7.47; processor bids 7.76-8.06. Soybean bids were steady to 1 lower; elevator bids 15.68-16.48, processor bid 17.10 and exports at 17.08. New Crop wheat bids were steady to 7 cents lower; elevator bids 7.00-7.72.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 5.00 higher at 128.86.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Blueberries 12 18-oz cntrs Holdovers 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes ctns 6s HD 18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Green Select/Small 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/6 buctns MX 24s/32s 17.00-18.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bagged White Seedless Holdovers 23.00, Black Seedless Holdovers 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 6s/8s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 9.00-10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 36.00-38.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-40.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 20.00-25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice MX 20.00-25.00, Yellow Choice MX 20.00, Orange Choice MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 12.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00-20.00, Medium 18.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 24.00, Medium 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Large 12.00-14.00, 4 2-lb cntrs Fair Quality 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00;Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 5x6sz 13.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Red 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-21.00, Yellow 6x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4s 14.00, 15 lb flts Beefsteak 16s CD 8.00, 20 lb Heirloom Varieties 23.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 12.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 34.00.

