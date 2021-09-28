SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,478 lbs at 123.64, heifers 1,317 lbs at 123.66. Dressed delivered steers 964 lbs at 196.30, heifers 840 lbs at 196.48. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 308.75, dn 11.47 and Select 276.76, dn 8.58.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady to weak. All feeder pigs 1.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 51% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 47.42; 40 lbs cash basis 70.30.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 58.43. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 67.43, 450-499 lbs 70.89, and 500-549 lbs 76.05.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 12 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 5.39-5.89, processor bids 5.99-6.04. New crop soybeans were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 12.47-12.77, processor bids 13.12-13.37, and export 13.22-13.32. Wheat bids were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.50-6.72.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.06 higher at 97.80.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Cantaloupes per melon Athena Extra Large 3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, Turnips with tops 25.00, Rutabagas with tops 25.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00, Kieffer 14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, Medium 14.00-15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh US 1 22.00-25.00, US2/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Granny 25.00-28.00, Fuji 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium MI 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00, Yellow MX Choice 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00- 250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00- 250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type Small 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US1 NC 20.00-22.00, US 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-30.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 35s/27s 130.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 45s/60s 130.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 25.00.