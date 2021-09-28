SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,478 lbs at 123.64, heifers 1,317 lbs at 123.66. Dressed delivered steers 964 lbs at 196.30, heifers 840 lbs at 196.48. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 308.75, dn 11.47 and Select 276.76, dn 8.58.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady to weak. All feeder pigs 1.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 51% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 47.42; 40 lbs cash basis 70.30.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 58.43. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 67.43, 450-499 lbs 70.89, and 500-549 lbs 76.05.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 12 to 13 cents higher; elevator bids 5.39-5.89, processor bids 5.99-6.04. New crop soybeans were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 12.47-12.77, processor bids 13.12-13.37, and export 13.22-13.32. Wheat bids were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.50-6.72.

Cotton