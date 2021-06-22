SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,433 lbs at 122.84, heifers 1,302 lbs at 122.58. Dressed delivered steers 927 lbs at 195.87, heifers 819 lbs at 195.12. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 329.72, down 8.61 and Select 292.50, down 15.26.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady with a lower undertone late in the week. All feeder pigs 1.00 per head higher. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 49% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 46.25; 40 lbs cash basis 72.36.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price had no comparison at 95.03. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 48.13, 450-499 lbs 50.33, and 500-549 lbs 53.38.
Grain
Monday: New Crop corn was 6 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 5.96-6.37, processor bids 6.31-6.37. New crop soybeans were 6 cents higher; elevator bids 12.79-12.89, processor bid 13.69, and export 13.44. Wheat bids were mostly 1 to 9 cents lower and one location was 4 cents higher; elevator bids 5.96-6.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.15 lower at 84.71.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma 14.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.25-1.75, Small 1.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White/Bi-Color 20.00, 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 13.00-14.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Green Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, Neon 20.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00-32.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow Flesh 23.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-18.00; Peppers , Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 36.00-40.00, Black 35.00-36.00, Red 35.00-38.00, Pluot 38.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Butternut 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6sz 16.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, 15 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 24.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.50- 4.00, 25-30 4.50-5.00, 32-40 lbs 5.50-6.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, Sugar Baby 12-15 lbs 2.00, 18-22 lbs 3.00-3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 24.00, 8 lb Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s GA 120.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 155.00-170.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00- 20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Medium/Large 15.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large-Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 15.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.50-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 140.00-150.00, 35s 140.00-150.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 45s/36s 150.00-185.00, FL 60s 185.00.