SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,433 lbs at 122.84, heifers 1,302 lbs at 122.58. Dressed delivered steers 927 lbs at 195.87, heifers 819 lbs at 195.12. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 329.72, down 8.61 and Select 292.50, down 15.26.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady with a lower undertone late in the week. All feeder pigs 1.00 per head higher. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 49% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 46.25; 40 lbs cash basis 72.36.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price had no comparison at 95.03. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 48.13, 450-499 lbs 50.33, and 500-549 lbs 53.38.

Grain