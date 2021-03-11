SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 3.00 lower based on limited comparable sales.

Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-70.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-62.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1355-2410 lbs 82.00-99.00; High Dressing 1835-2005 lbs 101.00-109.00; Low Dressing 1125-1465 lbs 67.00-79.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 870-1245 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 850.00-1425.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1040 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 560.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-800 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 475.00-575.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was had no comparison at 64.83. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 74.96; 450-500 lbs 77.35; 500-550 lbs 81.05.

Grain