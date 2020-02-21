SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 to 7 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.27 and *4.56 at Anderson; 4.17 at Kingstree; 4.17 at Hamer; 4.17 at Lynchburg; 4.17 at Conway; 4.17 at Estill; Processors---4.52 at Orangeburg; 4.87 at Monetta; 4.92 at Sumter; 4.47 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.70 at Anderson; 8.42 at Kingstree; 8.81 at Hamer; 8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.42 at Conway; 8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.20 at Kershaw; Export---9.25 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.51 and *5.32 at Anderson; *5.87 at Kingstree; *5.42 at Hamer; *5.87 at Lynchburg; *5.87 at Conway; *5.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.67 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.50 higher. Feeder heifers were 4.50 higher. Feeder bulls were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00-162.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-151.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-133.00. Slaughter cows were 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 59.00-73.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 39.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1060-2280 lbs 79.00-98.00; Low Dressing 1075-1875 lbs 70.00-80.00; High Dressing 1525-2155 lbs 95.00-110.00.
Goats: [146] Week Ago: 96. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-62.50, 40-60 lbs 62.50-110.00, 60-80 lbs 75.00-125.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 150.00, 150-250 lbs 220.00-340.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 100.00-140.00, 70-100 lbs 107.50-140.00, 100-140 lbs 150.00-220.00, 140-180 lbs 180.00-295.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 50.00-95.00, 70-100 lbs 80.00-105.00, 100-140 lbs 107.50-135.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 135.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-190.00, 150-250 lbs 245.00-250.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-95.00, 100-150 lbs 80.00-110.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.37 higher at 66.75.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 25.00-30.00, 4 2-lb cntrs Large 12.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red Delicious WA 80s 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 7s PE 7.00, Kent 12s PE 4.00-6.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 14.00-15.00, Choice FL 12.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/6s 15.00; Plums 2 layer tray pack Red type CL 56s 22.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Medium-Large 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 14.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 23.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 22.00, Green 24.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded HD 15-18 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 16.00-20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 30 lb ctns loose Mandarins CA 20.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.
