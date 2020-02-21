SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 to 7 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.27 and *4.56 at Anderson; 4.17 at Kingstree; 4.17 at Hamer; 4.17 at Lynchburg; 4.17 at Conway; 4.17 at Estill; Processors---4.52 at Orangeburg; 4.87 at Monetta; 4.92 at Sumter; 4.47 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.70 at Anderson; 8.42 at Kingstree; 8.81 at Hamer; 8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.42 at Conway; 8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.20 at Kershaw; Export---9.25 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.51 and *5.32 at Anderson; *5.87 at Kingstree; *5.42 at Hamer; *5.87 at Lynchburg; *5.87 at Conway; *5.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.67 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

