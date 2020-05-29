SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 29, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 11 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.95 and *4.08 at Anderson; 3.25 and *3.40 at Kingstree; 3.66 and *3.84 at Hamer; 3.25 and *3.40 at Lynchburg; 3.25 and *3.40 at Conway; 3.25 and *3.40 at Estill; Processors---4.00 at Orangeburg; 4.10 at Monetta; 4.10 and * 3.85 at Sumter; 3.95 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.40 and *8.41 at Anderson; 7.70 and *7.91 at Kingstree; 8.46 and *8.27 at Hamer; 7.70 and *7.91 at Lynchburg; 7.70 and *7.91 at Conway; 7.70 and *7.91 at Estill; Processors---8.81 at Kershaw; Export---9.01 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.90 at Anderson; *5.05 at Kingstree; 4.91 at Hamer; *5.05 at Lynchburg; *5.05 at Conway; *5.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.15 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.