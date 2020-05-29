SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 29, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 11 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.95 and *4.08 at Anderson; 3.25 and *3.40 at Kingstree; 3.66 and *3.84 at Hamer; 3.25 and *3.40 at Lynchburg; 3.25 and *3.40 at Conway; 3.25 and *3.40 at Estill; Processors---4.00 at Orangeburg; 4.10 at Monetta; 4.10 and * 3.85 at Sumter; 3.95 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.40 and *8.41 at Anderson; 7.70 and *7.91 at Kingstree; 8.46 and *8.27 at Hamer; 7.70 and *7.91 at Lynchburg; 7.70 and *7.91 at Conway; 7.70 and *7.91 at Estill; Processors---8.81 at Kershaw; Export---9.01 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.90 at Anderson; *5.05 at Kingstree; 4.91 at Hamer; *5.05 at Lynchburg; *5.05 at Conway; *5.05 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.15 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-150.00.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-121.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-71.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-43.00. Slaughter bulls were 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1360-2045 lbs 88.00-106.00; High Dressing 1820-2090 lbs 107.00-117.00; Low Dressing 985-1595 lbs 70.00-86.00.
Goats: [122] Week Ago: 222. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 70.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-140.00, 60-80 lbs 135.00-170.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs one @ 250.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 370.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 110.00-150.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-170.00, 100-140 lbs 170.00-260.00, 140-180 lbs 280.00-310.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 200.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 200.00-245.00, 150-250 lbs 275.00-390.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.02 higher at 55.95.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Fuji/Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 18.00-22.00, Yellow/White 18.00-23.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-55.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00-25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 21.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type 13.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 200.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 25.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 20.00, Valencia 125s 19.00-20.00.