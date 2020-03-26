SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, March 26, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly steady to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mostly 1 to 2 lower; one location 3 higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 10 to 16 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.98 and *4.37 at Anderson; 3.89 at Kingstree; 3.89 and *4.12 at Hamer; 3.89 at Lynchburg; 3.89 at Conway; 3.89 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.54 at Monetta; 4.63 at Sumter; 4.19 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.60 at Anderson; 8.40 at Kingstree; 8.85 at Hamer; 8.40 at Lynchburg; 8.40 at Conway; 8.40 at Estill; Processors---9.25 at Kershaw; Export---9.30 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.69 and *5.36 at Anderson; *5.91 at Kingstree; *5.42 at Hamer; *5.91 at Lynchburg; *5.91 at Conway; *5.91 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.39 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock