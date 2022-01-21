SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 158.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 74.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-73.00; Lean low dressing 33.00-53.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1230-1710 lbs 86.00-96.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 970 lbs 77.00-81.00.

Goats: [23] Week Ago: 152. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 70.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-120.00;Sel 2 20-40 lbs one @ 35.00, 40-60 lbs none reported. Does/Nannies:Sel 1 50-70 lbs 220.00, 100-200 lbs 225.00-285.00; Sel 2 none reported. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs none reported,150-250 lbs 200.00-390.00; Sel 2 none reported. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 60-100 lbs 145.00-170.00; 100-150 lbs 280.00-290.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 5 cents higher: elevator bids 6.16-6.66; processor bids 6.51-7.01. Soybean bids were 11 to 12 cents lower; elevator bids 13.29-14.14, processor bid 14.49 and exports at 14.54. Wheat bids were mixed; 10 lower to 5 higher, elevator bids 6.16-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.12 lower at 121.75.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 120.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00, per bunch Collards 4.00, per bunch Turnips 5.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00 ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pink Lady/Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-20.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, 10 1-lb filmbags Haricot Vert 10.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 14.00-18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 26.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 35.00-42.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.75-11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 34.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 25.00, 15 lb ctns Red Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 26.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatillos 38 lb cntrs MX 15.00, 1/2 buctns Repack 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 19.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

