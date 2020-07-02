SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 2, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 6 to 7 cents lower.US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 6 to 8 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 7 cents lower.New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.12 and *4.23 at Anderson; 3.42 and *3.53 at Kingstree; 3.84 and *3.99 at Hamer; 3.42 and *3.53 at Lynchburg; 3.42 and *3.53 at Conway; 3.42 and *3.53 at Estill; Processors---4.17 at Orangeburg; 4.27 at Monetta; *3.98 at Sumter; 3.92 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.92 and *8.86 at Anderson; 8.22 and *8.36 at Kingstree; 8.96 and *8.72 at Hamer; 8.22 and *8.36 at Lynchburg; 8.22 and *8.36 at Conway; 8.22 and *8.36 at Estill; Processors---9.31 and *8.87 at Kershaw; Export---9.41 and *9.12 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.60 at Anderson; 4.70 at Kingstree; 3.88 at Hamer; 4.70 at Lynchburg; 4.70 at Conway; 4.70 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.12 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.