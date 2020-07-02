 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT
0 comments

SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 2, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 6 to 7 cents lower.US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 6 to 8 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 7 cents lower.New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.12 and *4.23 at Anderson; 3.42 and *3.53 at Kingstree; 3.84 and *3.99 at Hamer; 3.42 and *3.53 at Lynchburg; 3.42 and *3.53 at Conway; 3.42 and *3.53 at Estill; Processors---4.17 at Orangeburg; 4.27 at Monetta; *3.98 at Sumter; 3.92 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.92 and *8.86 at Anderson; 8.22 and *8.36 at Kingstree; 8.96 and *8.72 at Hamer; 8.22 and *8.36 at Lynchburg; 8.22 and *8.36 at Conway; 8.22 and *8.36 at Estill; Processors---9.31 and *8.87 at Kershaw; Export---9.41 and *9.12 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.60 at Anderson; 4.70 at Kingstree; 3.88 at Hamer; 4.70 at Lynchburg; 4.70 at Conway; 4.70 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.12 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

Livestock auctions are closed June 29th through July 3rd, 2020. Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs prices were not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 16.84; 450-500 lbs 21.02; 500-550 lbs 23.94.

  

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.47 higher at 61.55.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbags Red and Gold types 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 20.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50, Large/Extra Large 1.35-2.00, Jumbo 5.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 30.00-32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small/Medium 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium 18.00-35.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00-14.00, Indian 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips/Mustard 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.25-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 26.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnch 24s 10.00, ctns bnch 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-25.00, Ripe 18.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00-28.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 21.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Black types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-23.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, buctns/crts Butternut/Delicata 20.00-22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6sz 16.00-18.00, Red 14.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 2.75-3.00, 18-22 lbs 3.50, Personal Seedless 0.60-0.75, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 1.50-2.00, 20-24 lbs 2.50-3.00, 24-28 lbs 3.50-4.00, 28-32 4.00, Sugar Dolls Medium 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, Athena 160s/150s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 11.00-15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select GA 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer ctns Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Small-Medium 30.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00, Zipper/Dixie Lee 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Choice 28.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00, 11 lb ctns Orange Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. NO 1 NC 18.00-22.00, U.S. NO 2 12.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 5x6sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6sz 18.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 160.00-190.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 45s/35s/28s 125.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 27-30 lbs 3.50-4.00, 32-35 lbs 5.00, 38-40 lbs 6.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lbs ctns Seedless MX 18.00.

No report Friday

This report will not be issued Friday, July 3, 2020, in observance of Independence Day holiday. The next report will be issued Monday, July 6, 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News